Roger the Alien
[after a hallucinogenic meal] I just don't have the words for it. Schmooblydong. Is that a word?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
There's an old German saying: "Don't blame the fish!" There are other sayings, but they mostly involve genocide...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Oh, Staniel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Don't cry... in front of the fish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Oh, Franiel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Francine! I can see your Schmootzplatschen!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Stan Smith
OOH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
You don't know why the Americans and the Germans were fighting in World War 2? Nobody knows...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Has anybody noticed we're watching Gay Porn?
Frat Dude
Maybe it's only Gay at the beginning! I say we keep watching!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nebraska Kid
Ooh! I love babies! Jesus was a Baby!
Stan Smith
Yes, he was also a murder victim.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Religious Kid
[to Hayley] You should be stoned!
Jeff Fischer
I'm way ahead of you, kid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Why are you always so mean to me?
Avery Bullock
I ENVY YOUR YOUTH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry Robinson
Why are you talking like that?
Snot Lonstein
Tooooo muuuuuuuchhh Zooooooolooooooftttt aaaaaandd Iiiiiiiiii'mmmmmm stiiiiiiillll soooooo saaaaaaadd...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matthew the R.B. Burgers Murderer
Facebook is for racist Grandmas!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I am not losing my Edge!
Steve Smith
I don't know. You were Ricky Spanish for one week, and all you did was quietly rate Films on IMDB...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Steve has an electric guitar. Roger has an Octopus, an abacus and a hairdryer] Your thing looks more interesting
[throws his stuff away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
You brought Fat into our house!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
It's High School, Steve, it doesn't matter.
Steve Smith
You said that last time, when's it start to matter?
Stan Smith
Never.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Football Legend
Stan, I thought the CIA was done with me! I still have the headaches and the nightmares! What happened in Munich? Who did I kill?
Stan Smith
No, I'm not here about that. It's my kid's birthday!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
You don't know the Story of the Fraulein and the Little Person?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
You don't know the Story of the Hawk and the Schnauser?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
What is this and how can I replace my Blood with it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gay Neighbour
Women don't ask for much, do they?
Stan Smith
No, just don't pee in the shower on her birthday, and you're good to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
I had some Gay experiences at Boarding School. Nothing fancy, just some night poundings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr Lizzy
You're caught in what I call the Western Pharmacycle. Doctors give people with diseases cures that give them other diseases. It's a great business model, if you're the Devil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Flap Flap a-zap-zap!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Paperclips? Paperclops? Popperclops! Pops that Clop your Poppers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coach Passenger 1
I'm sorry I destroyed your business with Yelp.
Coach Passenger 2
It's okay, my Father owns Footlocker. I just need him to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Video Store Clerk
[to Klaus] Hey, are you Nemo? There's people looking for you, man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snot Lonstein
I can't wait to tell you about Jewish Camp!
Klaus
You CAME BACK from Jewish Camp?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Chinese Restaurant Owner] You Bicyqwuall Delivery Boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I think I'll hit the sack. And then I'll go to bed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[to George W Bush] Is it true that you can make Tony Blair do anything you want? Like if you said he had to eat a bug, he'd eat it even if it had lots of legs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[meekly, to a waiter] Hey, could you take away this crap and bring me a real drink before I shoot you in front of all these drunk people?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
That's it! It's not a real party until somebody dies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Say that in mein bowl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
I think we all knew it would end this way.
[Giant mutant Klaus rears over the horizon]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sushi Restaurant Owner's Son
[Hiding in Air Vent] This is the perfect place to learn my Father's Secret...
Sushi Restaurant Owner
Whenever the Cucumber Shipment is late, I like to look at this photo of my Son's Mother. She was the love of my life, and an amazing Prostitute.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Welcome to the water jungle baby!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry Robinson
Girl shoulders!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Do not fear me, pretty one, though my outward appearance may repulse thee I assure you my intentions are most pure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[CIA awards] But I wouldn't be here if it weren't for my gym teacher Mr Raglan, who taught me everything I know about seduction!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Collector Alien 1
We're going to have to change the name of the Blorpher, I feel stupid saying Blorph all the time.
Collector Alien 2
You will have to take that up with the inventor of the Blorph, Dr. Blorphy McBlorph-blorph!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[can't roll an oreo from his navel into his mouth] Dammit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Tam, I gotta go, the Boss is being a real Catch you Next Tuesday...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
These rocks will make a fine raft!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Floor Spaghetti!
Francine Smith
Floor Spaghetti?
Roger the Alien
[Floor Spaghetti] Floor Spaghetti.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
I just can't flunk out of Social Studies, I just can't!
Klaus
Why not? I think you'd make a great Pharmaceuticals sales rep...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin
Ice-T! I have to say, "Cop Killer" is absolutely my favorite song. It got me through Boarding School!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Am I early for Book Club?
Roger the Alien
No! You're late! And that's two weeks in a row! You're out!
Klaus
I didn't read it anyway...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Something I've noticed is that Real Life often sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Behind the wheel of every taxi is a sad confused person who lost a bet they didn't understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
He was my only Uncle, Steve! The odds of my grandparents crapping out another Uncle at this point are pretty low...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
I did it again. I said something helpful and went past it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Lewis
I'll bet Hayley did it! For Hippy Reasons!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[Gatecrashing Heaven] We're Mormons! We were born dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Old Lady scattering ashes] Thank you Umar, thank you for showing me I can go on without you! I know what you did to our kids you bastard! Ha! Why can't I leave things nice?
[credits]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Any man who ever did anything great was just trying to show up a piece of ass who wouldn't give him any.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Let's turn this Country around. Let's make things again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Camera Guy
No-one's more Unincluded than the Camera Guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
They say if you play it backwards, you can hear the voice of a dead kid!
Hayley Smith
Whoah. Hang on, how do you play Monopoly backwards?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
You are wasting your Charizard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ice T
Boarding School is Corny!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
[Flashbacks to an Italian Childhood he didn't have] What the Hell is in that Pasta Sauce?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
You guys are weirdos, not murderers!
Hand and Nester
We're about to be both!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
So what? We shoot each other, that's how we communicate in this Family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
Crazy Chest!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
I'm like a woman who marries her rapist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bully
Well, well, if it isn't Steve Smith!
Steve Smith
Yeah, don't splooge in your pants or anything.
Bully
You wish! My antidepressants make that absolutely impossible!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[convoluted escape ploy] Look at me! I got my son's ass in the window, my Alien's Dick in the Gas Tank and nothing but the open road in front of me!
[Service Station]
Stan Smith
And here comes God with the Cherry On Top, let's celebrate!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
A Doctor is just a failed Dentist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Facebook is the site people go to after they've finished yanking it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
You are resisting my lessons! Now I must slumber, and dream of Spatchcocking T-Rexes with my Childhood Friend, Jean-Baptiste.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Maybe you should take zinc, you know, for your memory. Because you forgot how to get an erection.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
What the fuck is a Hufflepuff?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
The number one cause of Death in Canada is friendliness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angelic Lady Lawyer
We disagree!
Stan Smith
That's it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Jeff likes to watch the same movie over and over. So we're watching The Land Before Time: The Secret of Saurus Rock.
Jeff Fischer
She has to explain a lot of it to me, but I'm just beginning to understand that Dragons can't talk.
Hayley Smith
Dinosaurs!
Jeff Fischer
[winking] Dinosnores.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Thanks for letting me order the Salman!
[Spits it out immediately, the Salmon, into Hayley's napkin]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Secret Service Agent
I've got a Poem! Orlando is great, Orlando is Fair! Please will you buy one of my Alligatares...?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Let me try! Ahem! Francine, your hair is like... the Noodles!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Britta Filtered water and now a Big Cheese? You've really got it all figured out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crowd 1
Oh my God! Gallagher Smashed Himself!
Crowd 2
The final act of a genius!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I hunger in my despair! Where is Can?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
You left me with Klaus, you perfidious *****!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
That's what I get for reading Snapple Caps before bed! Now someone else say a thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard, I love it! I'm clearing my schedule and following whatever this is for the rest of the day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
If they cut your head off, try to blink your eyes for as long as possible. I have a theory to test...
Steve Smith
Jeez Klaus, how can you be so terrible?
Klaus
I'm German! It's what we do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
You know I only read books I've already read!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
What's up, my Ninjas?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[to Sexpun T'come] I'm going over to the Juice Bar. You wouldn't like it, it's not about reliving childhood trauma it's all positive and about Juice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Why are you telling me this?
Doctor
Because I'm a Doctor! I'm all about the moneymoneymoneymoneymoneymoney
[jazz hands]
Doctor
Money!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Glowstick Dance! Dave, look at me! Our years of Research have finally paid off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Go for the Stanimal!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy
[torn apart by two diverging Store Escalators]
Doctor
Don't worry, I can make you a Monster! Billy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Don't be stupid, Steve! Even Science has its limits. I simply transferred all of your consciousnesses into my body so you'd know what it's like to be me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
DAMN YOU COCONUT!
Stan Smith
Is it even worth it anymore? The Carnage? The shattered lives?
Roger the Alien
We all remember how happy that woman looked drinking out of that Coconut, don't we? So, we'll have to think outside the box.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madeline Carpal-Tunnel
Remember those books are only for posture! A Literate Girl is a Lonely Girl...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Stan, are you trying to kill yourself or thrill yourself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morning
Has anyone ever told you you have the confidence of a middle class boy with loving parents?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
I'm going to go down to Seaworld and punch a dolphin in the face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I'm Dr Penguin's Twin Brother by Marriage, Dr Buttblast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Enough! For now I seek to repose dreamwards, as hardcore Porn blasts on my Samsung Galaxy 9 Plus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I can't die! Not before Shatner!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Jeff, why do you only open your mouth to shit on my dreams?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teacher
Sucks to be you, kid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
So you're like an Asylum Guard but with a conscience? You're trying to help us escape or what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Let's just go home and do brother stuff there. Like wait for our parents to die and then fight over their money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henderson
Nobody hated being a Dad more than Jack did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Additional Voices
Side-effects of Crack include Gay for Pay...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reginald
Jeff, you smell like cheap weed and applesauce!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
This is disgusting, there are Hospital amounts of blood and vomit. Where's the Hollywood glamour?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Rouge can make a guy do crazy things, Steve.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Who ever heard... of a Sad Clown?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gay Neighbour
My Mother ran away before I was born.
Stan Smith
How... . how did she do that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
To understand the World is to control it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Aufwiederschein, cruelish Worldenplace!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Are you going to help Hayley out of that Cult?
Francine Smith
No, she has to get herself out, because...
Roger the Alien
Benevolent Neglect!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Love Conquers ALLLLL!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
God's a He, and He's White.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Tumescent] Well, on ya catch the side-flip!
[Faints]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Lightshow!
[Dancing]
Roger the Alien
I took a Pill in Ibeeeez-ARGH!
[Cuts head on Security Laser]
Roger the Alien
Stan! Lookit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Hey, it's 1pm!
[Plays Russian Roulette and loses]
Klaus
Okay!
[to the gun]
Klaus
I'll see you tomorrow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I'll do it! I bleed HTML!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I TRIED SO HARD, AND GOT SO FAR! BUT IN THE END, IT DOESN'T EVEN MATTER!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[Crying in his hotel room, can't decide which socks to wear]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Why don't you go to The Learning Annexe? You tell them what you want to learn, they look it up on the Internet, and then Teach it to you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[Pathetic Excuse] You know how you never learned what Lacrosse is? Well, this is it! This is Lacrosse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Tonight's the night I'm supposed to help Jurgen hunt Slenderman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Smeagol] We shall lead them through the Tunnel to the Ujenderberger! They goes in but they don'ts comes out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
You Nazi Walrus Bastard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
[Bodyslams a pussycat five times in a row]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Son, every day with you is a kick in the nads.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reginald the Koala
You have a Mother and you said all that? I'm gonna call your Mama and tell her what you said!
Avery Bullock
Don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
[Boarding School] I'll make friendships here that will last a lifetime. I'll read Plato and Homer...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Swedish people make everything sound beautiful!
Barry Robinson
Read this email from my Doctor!
Sllort
Without major lifestyle changes you will not live to see your next birthday, and I will shed no tears!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Xenu later, alligator!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I can't believe I'm going to die a Virgin!
Francine Smith
Oh, honey, there was a 70-80% chance of that, anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry Robinson
[startled at night, a man in a Gimp Mask is wandering around] Phew! It's just Dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Steve, why do you make it so hard to Love you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snot
My Mum says my Dad's very disappointed in me looking down from Heaven, but I like to think he's very disappointed in me looking up from Hell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I'm also a Hypochondriac. My Doctor says that's the one that's going to get me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Doctor Penguin] You should totally kill yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hollywood Guy
You call this Sublime? It's mostly a Sketch called "Quantum Rape"!
Steve Smith
Yeah, just picture it! Scott Bakula goes to prison and spends an hour explaining the Plot of Quantum Leap to his Cellmate, and the Guy doesn't get it! Ah-ha-ha-ha-ha!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Fozzie Bear was the Shah of Iran for five years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snot
I've been called some terrible things in my Life, but never a Hufflepuff!
Steve Smith
I know, you're totally a Ravenclaw.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor
Sorry, you'll be dead in 24 hours.
Hockey Girl
[dies instantly]
Doctor
Well, that was within 24 hours, so I'm still a Pretty Good Doctor!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
You're a wonderful brother, and...
Steve Smith
Say it!
Hayley Smith
And one day you'll be able to talk an old High School Friend into having Pity Sex with you, once.
Steve Smith
Aw, yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
This is the talkiest rape ever!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I am not a Hagfish!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
I just want to see what we look like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I'm telling you, in those days I was closer to God, flush with money and Healthier than I've ever been in my Life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Oh, please, I've visited you at work! You just Google people you went to College with all day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Please don't skin my wife, dude. I love her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
HE'S PIGS! HE'S PIGS! THIS ISN'T AN AMBULANCE, IT'S A HAMBULANCE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
You big Doof. I can't wait to have your big Doofy Baby!
Jeff Fischer
I can't wait to have a Babe with you, too, Babe!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I don't want to die from Gorilla Sex!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I've got so much Horniness to give!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
You are Ben Kenobi to my Luke Skywalker!
Roger the Alien
I'm going to give you ten seconds to leave that shit out here where it belongs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Whoops! Almost masturbated myself, there...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Comptroller
A lot of doors in this town are Baby-shaped.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Random Grandpa
What's that, a Bugaboo?
Roger the Alien
Relax, Pops, I'm just the faded memory of the girl you kissed on VJ Day wandering through in search of triskets...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ghost Peppers, Foxfur Girl
[monotone] I'll tell you what your problem is. You have high expectations and you think things matter. But nothing matters. Not even Love. It isn't real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I just don't want to be one of those losers who lives with his parents as an adult!
Hayley Smith
Hey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ghost Peppers, Foxfur Girl
It's better you find out now. Some people never do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Lewis
Some kids just aren't good Test-Takers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Lewis
You don't get a Trophy like that unless you've starred in 70 Adult Films in a two-month Period!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Do you know what I like about sex? That bit at the end! That crazy feeling...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I dreamt of Paris again last night...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Pretty sure I asked for Pecan Sandies...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Megaphone] You are dying! Your parents and Doctors are lying to you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[Hands a balding Old Lady, in a bodybag, into the CIA in place of Roger] See how it imitates our Language!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I'll just go down in the basement with this guy who failed the Psychological Test to be a Cop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Ah, for this one the Network said Stan had to Learn a Lesson. It's very disappointing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
It looks like things are getting a little too spicy for the pepper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
The Russians are doing shit again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cowboy
[Job Fair] I got into Cowboying because it was manly. Ironically the pressure of riding a horse saddle has destroyed my dick and balls!
Confectioner
I'm so sick of Candy. Sometimes I go downstairs in the night and eat spoonfuls of salt. I don't love my wife any more.
Snot Lonstein
Because of the Candy?
Confectioner
[Looks down] Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I have to move a lot of cream to meet my year end quotas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hercules
A man, he want Lamb!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Fat, black woman persona] Oh, I know you did not just shush me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I got some Big Stuff going on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Oh, are you going to live together for a year, first? Are you going to get a small dog, for practise? Kill yourself, Charlie! Your life's been lived a million times...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
We'll get Jurgen to hack them later. I don't know anything about Computers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
How could he not care? How could he ignore his amazing, gifted daughter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
The Beads are Everything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Why did we have to have this conversation in a Burger King?
Stan Smith
Because the Economics of Television have changed. Have it your way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Ha! You just missed the funniest joke of the episode.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Sure he has no-one depending on him, but he has no-one depending on him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Have you seen this kid? I nearly ruined her Summer!
Strip Club Owner
I ruined the Summers of a lot of girls back in ''Nam, brought 'em here, and now they're totally nude!
Stan Smith
You Sir are a Patriot, and I Salute you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Let's just decide to feel Confident.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I'm sensitive! It's a desirable quality in some Cultures!
Stan Smith
In France, maybe, oh my God, go to France!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
What a bully! I'd like to dress up as a girl, seduce him and then say "Ha! You actually just slept with a boy who hates you!"
Roger the Alien
Let's just keep that between ourselves and the string of Therapists who won't be able to help you...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
You owe me an Underwear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
He committed suicide! He saw a good movie at Cannes and then just wandered off into the woods...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I drove Phyllis Diller to her first three Abortions. She must have such regret never getting a driver's license...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Sons have a complicated relationship with their Mothers, especially when they're as attractive as my Mother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Sorry, Stan. I guess it WASN'T ON MY RADAR!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
With all of today's Wang-Shriveling Diseases, you can't be too Safe...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Everything always works out for the Bad Boys...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Oh God! This is the Gay Call, isn't it? I've been dreading this for years!
Principal Lewis
No, nothing like it.
Stan Smith
Ah. Jackson? Antidote!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Stanislavski said Acting was the Grandest Lie!
Roger the Alien
[Throws Klaus's fishbowl against the Wall]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie... are you writing this down?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Do you like Prostitutes, Barry?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
He was a Balloon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Sign] Filming in Progress. Do not rescue Screaming Actors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Do you know how long it's been since I've seen a woman?
Klaus
...You've got a pretty mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator
American Dad! Remembers Gotye...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Some guys broke in, and they're going to blow up the School!
Principal Lewis
Let 'em! Screw this place...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terrorist 1
Did you hear something?
Terrorist 2
That the Dry-Cleaning Business will eat you alive if you don't have the right Mentor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Dive on in!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Text] Ah, never mind, I have COVID.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I can't believe my Fate is in your Crazy-Ass hands!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
We are six Non-Giraffes looking for a place to eat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
[Endless Drug-Induced Jazz Scatting]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toshi Yoshida
I have killed for both vengeance and pleasure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
If you want to Destroy the School, just leave this man in Charge...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Printer
Get on to Doctor Weismann. Tell him I need a less rectangular dick, so Francine will love me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Revivalist
As above, so below!
[Something an Occultist would say...]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Ah! There's a Ghost doing Sudoku!
Klaus
That's my new girlfriend.
Hayley Smith
How?
Klaus
Love is a Mystery. I was just explaining that to these gibronies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Wow, you really don't mess around down in Clearwater!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Very drunk, wearing an LED Xmas T-Shirt] Oh my God, I can see my Heartlight!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Oh, I don't think we've seen the last of him!
[Cuts to the Culottes Salesman, high on heroin, falling out of his boxcar and into the river]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Don't say anything mean about my body.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
It's been established!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
[Listing the USPs of some scheme or other] Growers will become showers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I do not agree with your methods!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
When will you people realise that Robots are erotic?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Klaus, my good man!
Klaus
Jeff, my good Sir!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Making Love to a Wraith is like boning a fine Mist.
Jeff Fischer
Is that good?
Klaus
Oh, yes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I think our songs should be darker, Wraithier.
Jeff Fischer
You think our songs should be Wraithier?
Klaus
Yes!
Jeff Fischer
And this is your idea?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
[Zones out]
Jeff Fischer
Klaus!
Klaus
Sorry, sometimes she hijacks my Brain and shows me hilarious visions!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
[Giant Pink Moustache]
Roger the Alien
Wherever the Comb goes, the Wraith goes! Steal the Comb and you steal the Wraith! It's the only way to break them up...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
My Good Man! Care for a Pleasant Afternoon?
Klaus
Sorry, Jeff, I'm too depressed about losing the Love of my Life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wraith
I don't know what I want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
I will have the Salman!
Stan Smith
It's pronounced...
Jeff Fischer
I SAY SALMAN, AND I WANT IT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Stretcheroo? The Pyramid Scheme?
Jeff Fischer
No, the Multi-Level Marketing Scheme!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Right, so, roll the Dungeons and Dragons dice, consult the corresponding Bible verse... As ye hear the sound of the trumpet... Absalom reigneth in Hebron... That's it, I'm in too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Can I be an EVP, too?
[Executive Vice President, not Electronic Voice Phenomena]
Francine Smith
That would be Nepotism, and that's just Bad Optics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Ode to Francine. On the Gondala... You move me like I cannot move myself... Oh, I can't finish it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Printer
Never bring a Knife to an Ink Fight! This is Stupid, give me the Gun...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Darling, are you okay? You're growling more than usual...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I am Rub Rub Tuggington, and- Oh my God I had never said that name out loud, I hate it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
It worked! Thank you, Dr Penguin!
[Runs out]
Roger the Alien
Dr Penguin, a great name! Now back to being... Rub Rub...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
I sent you into the Painting! Why are you a Cow?
The Cow
There was a Cow in the Painting!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Denuda! Denuda! There's something I must say to you, Denuda!
Denuda
What?
Klaus
Err... Hey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
You don't have to go to College! You can just buy the Sweatshirts...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Isn't that a Tad morally dubious?
Francine Smith
Just a Tad, which makes it okay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Aim for the melon! Aim for the melon!
Jeff Fischer
I am! I am!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Excuse me, have you seen a fish with a Super Hot Blonde Lady?
Crowd 1
Shhh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Heavy is the Head that wears the Crown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Sizzle
Now we're going to call all the Men who Ghosted her over the years!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I want you to see what it's like when a Man at his Peak buys Baked Beans!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I paid out of my ass for this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Argh, it went into that tiny sinkhole!
Klaus
I know, I thought it would go into that
[other]
Klaus
one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I can take my Peak and turn it into a Mesa!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Your brain is riddled with spiders! We had to abandon ship!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
I've always wanted to be remembered in the annals of History.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Acting is Believing!
Stan Smith
And Believing the Truth is Easy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
We've got Schemer's Block!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neighbour
This is a Sober House, you should try it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I like to visualise three spheres floating in Complex Orbit until I disassociate from my Body.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
[Entourage includes six Hummingbirds]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I am this close to being MR RICHEST DOG!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Greta Bubblewater, Heiress, Crazy Shoe-wearer
[Silly name but not Roger] The Bowl transcends the metaphysical order. Felicitations!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Klaus, I'm going to sleep for the next 36 hours, I am not to be disturbed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone.
The Sizzle
It's pronounced "Twilight Zone".
Francine Smith
Twilight Zone?
The Sizzle
Twilight Zone.
Francine Smith
Twilight Zone?
The Sizzle
Twilight Zone, hit it but don't hit it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
[Amateur pottery-making has landed her in a Mental Institution]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Write that down as something for next Season. I'm not afraid to tell the Truth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
You don't meet a lot of Funny Dentists.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Long may Scripted Television Reign Supreme!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Infuriated Chinaman
You askew my mirror...
Stan Smith
Errr...
Infuriated Chinaman
I askew your mirror...
[Askews Stan's Mirror...]
Infuriated Chinaman
BALANCE... has been Restored...
[... and the whole rig falls over a Cliff]
Infuriated Chinaman
Ah. That was not my intent! Bye!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gay Neighbour
A Trojan Frog? I should have known!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
You can't rhyme Blue with Blew!
Klaus
They're different Bloos!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
This Childproof Aspirin is Finproof, too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Stan said Brock became a Scientologist and cut all the Suppressive people out of his life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
You went up inside me without my permission! There's a word for people who do that: Parasite!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Now shrink me down and inject me inside me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Tony! My ride-or-die reverse Werewolf! Thanks for fitting this in on a Full Moon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony
Freeman! We sure could use a poignant pep-talk right about now!
Morgan Freeman
[Eating a sandwich while the ship is beseiged by brain-spiders]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
I hear that meerkats are not just mere cats.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I see your eyes drifting up to my wigless head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
I'm going to say something out loud to see how crazy it sounds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Lewis
We use these armbands that transform your butthole into a Black Hole that transports you through Space!
Steve Smith
As Carl Sagan theorised...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Lewis
In all the Universes where Princess Diana is still alive, everyone hates her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Bowl, bowl, bowl, bowl, bowl, bowl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaggy
It was me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
What's all that racket back there?
Klaus
That's the sound of us being unique multifaceted individuals!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
Zoincs! The Zoarastrian, Occult, Interdimensional and Non-rational Creature Section! It's basically a Monster Squad...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
Because practise Wellington makes perfect Wellington!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Social Worker
What's healthier than smiling all the time no matter what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbit
We're all getting erections!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I told you we were drunk enough!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
What if my Penis is weird?
Snot
I'm sure you have a wonderful Penis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snot
A man's gotta do what a man's gotta do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Monopoly?
Klaus
AW HELL, YEAH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Some things aren't a Husband's Business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
What was once a Poker Face is now a Death Mask.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
We were a Mega-Daughter-Mama-Charmarama!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
My Fish is 58 and a German Man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Santa
Where does the Penis go?
Stan Smith
Where DOES the Penis go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
We haven't even left the House and already my thighs are burning!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
We've got to go to the North Pole and Save and or Avenge those Fuckers! Let's ride!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I won't be missed at work, my Boss is using again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I just want to walk out of there with Julius intact and a wallet made out of an animal I have no emotional attachment to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Wouldn't you rather die with Julius than never have met him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
German Wikipedia, or VIKAPEDJA...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
I can do Italy or I can do Jeff!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Why don't we do a few episodes about properly cleaning your butthole?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
You can do it! I, this stupid worm, believe in you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
And that's how you became a Fish?
Klaus
No, that's how I became Traumatised!
[Becoming a Fish isn't Traumatic?]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
What a complex and exciting ecosystem this town has!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Memphis Stormfront
You alright?
Steve Smith
Just a little black ooze.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Memphis Stormfront
BATHAZALON, THE NAMELESS ONE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
What is that, a joke?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grounch Sled
Virginity Rocks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Huh, guess I screwed off all my Green Fur...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I'll get slightly better Ham, now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Flambancy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
That damn Bear Spatchcocked me! I wish I wasn't here right now! I wish I was in a restaurant!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Five layers of Wool and Oilskins enclosed him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Again with the Silica!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
There is no way my only boychild is going downtown!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I can't believe people ask me why I do this! Ba-da daaaaaa! Ba-da daaaaaa! Ba-da daaaaa! Ba-da ba-da ba-da! Ba-da da-da da-da da!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
I'm hatless!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
The only thing that separates us from the animals is our hats!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
I'm no Pooh Abromarl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
That was Hayley, Jeff needs us.
Steve Smith
Is this about the Hat thing?
Klaus
You bet your Ass it is! Let's roll!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Psychiatrist
[eaten by a giant ant]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Psychiatrist
[head blown off by a grenade]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I miss my little bro-bro! I was going to teach him stuff!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I want a toy helicopter that breaks the first time I play with it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I'm an only child, now, so you have to give me whatever I want, because I'm all you got!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Tuttle
A real live human being! I haven't spoken out loud in days!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
This is all my fault. I coddled a varmint.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Psychiatrist
[inflated until he explodes, chunks of his flesh raining all around]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flermite
We're not Termites, we're Flermites!
[Squashed]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Random Grandpa
You want to feel old? I'm the kid from the Sixth Sense!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I forgot to measure the Pickle. My one mistake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Hi, I'm Steve Smith. Never kissed a girl, probably never will. I'm here to take a test?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Look what you made me do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy
Now I have a Mommy to bathe me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
I'm going to sit here and stare out over the lake thinking about how I nearly killed a baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fraulein
I'm going to throw you in the Cellar with the British Tourist Girls!
Roger the Alien
Oh God! They're so horny!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angelic Lady Lawyer
Dinner? Ha! I'm still working on a jar of Salsa that I stole from the Office Potluck. I don't live well...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ghost of Christmas Past
[Stan's run off] I should have married Chad...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Avery Bullock
Why do you have a fork in here?
Stan Smith
It's not a pretty story, Sir.
Avery Bullock
Withdrawn!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Do you know when I'm happy? For about five seconds in the morning before I remember who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry Robinson
That's why my Dad didn't go to his Dad's Funeral, and why I won't go to my Dad's Funeral.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
A World without Children? Future Generations will thank us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hideki
And this is the Triangle Room!
Stan Smith
But you have a Triangular Room! Why don't you put your Triangles in there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hideki
Stan, are you pooping or snooping?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr Lizzy
I shouldn't be messing with the Human Mind, I don't understand it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
Spirits of Gaia, guide my Banana straight and true!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Come on, now, let's go and Paint the Town! And all that Ham!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Apres moi Le Deluge!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
When I joined the CIA I knew the deal: we made a mistake, we covered it up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
No-one's a Saint, here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Let me tell you a Secret. I've been carrying around this Brick in my Purse to make myself feel rich. My God, I have nothing...
[curls up, starts rocking back and forth]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Greg's Dad
You're only liking this 50%, you fairy! While I'm liking it 100%!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I'm pretending to be Life's DVD Commentary. It's something to do while I wait to Die of Fin-Rot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Feed the Chicken!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
They said I'd never be good enough for Television! How do you like me now, Voices in my Head?
[pause]
Roger the Alien
There's no pleasing you guys!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
The Walls of my Anus are cuter than that Panda!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
You know what the best part of my Day is? The five seconds after I wake up, before I remember who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
Here's your allowance: five bubbles. Oh, what the hell. Six bubbles! Don't tell your mother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I'm going to go into town and try and work out how the Piano Store stays in Business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
The French word for it is "La Petit Mort" or the Little Death. It comes from the 16th Century when only midgets were allowed to have orgasms. It's true! Read the Bible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
You sound smart like Hugh Grant the Movie Star, but you're actually stupid, like Hugh Grant the person!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
The pain is 100 Tiffany's Boyfriends!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zoloft Blob
Who would ever want to fuck me?
[shoots itself]
Francine Smith
Zoloft Blob! No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Rudd
[Infomercial] I'm not a Liar! I'm an Actor...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Did you see Memento? It's not as good the second time around...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
We're the Shed Boys, and we'd do ANYTHING for each other!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
Can you hear the sound of your Brain Cells dying?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Cow
What's the deal with Reginald?
[He was stuffed and sold in a Yard Sale as a Teddy Bear]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Cheese and Britta Water? Were you having the
[Dead]
Roger the Alien
Queen over?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dope Owl
Hoo-hoo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Fischer
[to Avery] Tell them, Mr Buttock!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crowd 1
Is that a talking fish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flermite
This is for killing my Husband! I mean Flusband!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
NEVER LOVE A WHORE, STEVE! NEVER! Waaaah! Baba...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
In a Time of Chimpanzees I was a Monkey!
Stan Smith
What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Can a Brother get a "Run Roger!"? Damn it! Got to be all self-runnin' and whatnot...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
We need to have a talk about point of view. Every villain is the hero of his own cinnamon apple monkey toaster.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
No-one needs America's Help, until they need it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
You poached my Bear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Son if you ever want to crawl your way out of this Geek Swamp, you're going to have to log some Face Time with the Cool Kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francine Smith
Here's your endpiece, don't forget to chew!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Collector Alien 1
Hubbub! Hubbub!
Collector Alien 2
Peas and Carrots! Peas and Carrots!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Have you read The Tipping Point? I haven't. Perhaps it applies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
I want you to come home, Francine, Greg won't stop being snarky!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Smith
I don't know, friends with Half-Turtles when there are Full-Turtles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sign
American Eurodisney, the most confusing place on Earth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
[to a fat kid] God I want to hit you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Klaus, just be glad you're alone with no family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head Crow Guy
This is so frustrating! I'm starting to question if there even is a Crow God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Is there anything more terrifying than a hovering Blimp!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eggthalmologist
The desire to possess eggs is inherent in all of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Smith
Got to get worse before it gets better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor
And now, if you'll excuse me, I have to take a Doctor Poop in the Doctor Bathroom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger the Alien
Who will feed the Chinchillas?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hayley Smith
[building the Devil's Tower out of Mud because Jeff was abducted by Aliens]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor
No-one ever goes for the Superboob...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Klaus
I'm a Fish, Stan! Sometimes I smell Fishy!
🧡
👏
🥺