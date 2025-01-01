Menu
Aladdin
Quotes
Aladdin quotes
Iago
If I'm with you, I'm in trouble. If I'm with the Genie, I'm - Yech! - with the Genie.
Prince Uncouthma
This thinking. It will take time to catch on, but I like it.
Gilbert Gottfried
