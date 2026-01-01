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Kinoafisha
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Poirot
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Make Up
Winner
Best Original Television Music
Winner
Best Graphics
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up
Winner
Best Design
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Make Up
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Film Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Drama Series/Serial
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
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