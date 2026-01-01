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Adventure Time
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best International
Winner
Best International
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best International
Winner
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