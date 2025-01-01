Menu
A Series of Unfortunate Events quotes

Count Olaf In all honesty I prefer long-form television to the movies. It's so much more convenient
[looks at camera]
Count Olaf to consume entertainment from the comfort of your own home.
Count Olaf [produces an hourglass] When the sand runs out, the Baudelaire fortune will be mine!
[the sand runs out]
Count Olaf ...I bought it online. You need to turn it over a few times.
Violet Baudelaire Why do you hate us so much?
Count Olaf Because it's fun!
[theme song]
Count Olaf Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / This show will wreck your evening, your whole life, and your day! / Every single episode is nothing but dismay! / So look away! Look away, look away!
[different verse that varies with each adventure]
Count Olaf Just look away! Look away! / There's nothing but horror and inconvenience on the way / Ask any stable person, "Should I watch?" and they will say: "Look away!" / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away!
[the Bad Beginning]
Count Olaf Three children lose their home and go to live with someone awful / He tries to steal their fortune with a plot that's not quite lawful / It's hard to fathom how the orphans managed to live through it / But how a decent person, like yourself, would even want to view it...
[the Wide Window]
Count Olaf The Baudelaires' new guardian is wracked by fear and panic / They end up on a boat that might as well be the Titanic / We polled a bunch of adults, 99% agree / There must be something happier on screen for you to see...
