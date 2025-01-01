Count OlafLook away, look away! / Look away, look away! / This show will wreck your evening, your whole life, and your day! / Every single episode is nothing but dismay! / So look away! Look away, look away!
[different verse that varies with each adventure]
Count OlafJust look away! Look away! / There's nothing but horror and inconvenience on the way / Ask any stable person, "Should I watch?" and they will say: "Look away!" / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away! / Look away, look away!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Bad Beginning]
Count OlafThree children lose their home and go to live with someone awful / He tries to steal their fortune with a plot that's not quite lawful / It's hard to fathom how the orphans managed to live through it / But how a decent person, like yourself, would even want to view it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Wide Window]
Count OlafThe Baudelaires' new guardian is wracked by fear and panic / They end up on a boat that might as well be the Titanic / We polled a bunch of adults, 99% agree / There must be something happier on screen for you to see...