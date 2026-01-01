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Kinoafisha
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A Discovery of Witches
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series A Discovery of Witches (2021)
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"A Discovery of Witches" cast
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Matthew Goode
Matthew Clairmont
Teresa Palmer
Diana Bishop
Steven Cree
Tom Byrne
Malin Buska
Sheila Hancock
Alex Kingston
Sarah Bishop
Gregg Chillin
Aisling Loftus
Owen Teale
Peter Knox
Valarie Pettiford
Emily Mather
Michael Jibson
Trevor Eve
Gerbert D'Aurillac
James Purefoy
Joshua Pickering
Milo Twomey
Lindsay Duncan
Ysabeau de Clermont
Sorcha Cusack
Marthe
Paul Rhys
Laurence Spellman
Tom Hughes
Edward Bluemel
Marcus Whitmore
Lois Chimimba
Victoria Yeates
Aiysha Hart
Miriam Shepherd
Holly Aird
Elaine Cassidy
Adelle Leonce
Adrian Rawlins
Gaby French
Mark Holden
Amanda Hale
Tanya Moodie
Agatha Wilson
Patrick Driver
Alessandro Bressanello
Karin Bertling
Barbara Marten
Struan Rodger
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