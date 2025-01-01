Menu
Monkey Dust quotes
Cottager
I've never done this before, I'm really nervous.
Rasta Man
It's easy, really. You just go over there and piss in the urinal...
Ivan Dobsky
I never done it! I only said I done it so they wouldn't give me another jalfrezi enema!
Paedofinder General
Under English Law you are Innocent until Speculated Guilty!
Ivan Dobsky
[sees Nelson Mandela] Ohhhh Mr Drummond! Help! Its that Nelson Bonjela! The most feared terrorist in the whole of South Africa!
Mr Drummond
Ivan it might be simpler if you just reversed all your 1970s preconceptions.
Paedofinder General
Did you not induce Mr Whippy to give your daughter a 69?
Man on the beach
No, a 99.
Paedofinder General
Well, that's LIKE a 69 but 30 worse!
Paedofinder General
By the power vested in me by mawkish ITV documentaries presented by Martin Bashir, I now pronounce you... a paedophile.
Paedofinder General
All gays are paedophiles. It is written in stone. On the wall behind the bus shelter, where I wrote it.
Ivan Dobsky
I didn't do it! I only said I did it so they'd take the rat out of my anus!
Ivan Dobsky
Ooh The Carpenters! They're my favorite! I bet Karen's old and fat now!
Geezer 1
Essex!
Geezer 2
London!
Geezer 1
ESSEX!
Geezer 2
LONDON!
Geezer 1
EEEEESSSSSSEEEEEEXXXXX!
Geezer 2
LOOOOOOONNNDOOOOOON!
French Director
It is the Universal Story: when a lady bends over you can almost see her breasts.
Ivan Dobsky
[Gary Numan] No! It's too futuristic!
Jihadist
Go on, you're having a laugh you plonker Rodney!
Singer
Oh to be in England on a Sunday. Dismal England on a Sunday.
Paedofinder General
For research purposes.
Policeman
The Focus of this Investigation remains the same: Can anyone give me the Name and Address of any Local Nutter?
