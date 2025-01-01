Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Monkey Dust Quotes

Monkey Dust quotes

Cottager I've never done this before, I'm really nervous.
Rasta Man It's easy, really. You just go over there and piss in the urinal...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Dobsky I never done it! I only said I done it so they wouldn't give me another jalfrezi enema!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paedofinder General Under English Law you are Innocent until Speculated Guilty!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Dobsky [sees Nelson Mandela] Ohhhh Mr Drummond! Help! Its that Nelson Bonjela! The most feared terrorist in the whole of South Africa!
Mr Drummond Ivan it might be simpler if you just reversed all your 1970s preconceptions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paedofinder General Did you not induce Mr Whippy to give your daughter a 69?
Man on the beach No, a 99.
Paedofinder General Well, that's LIKE a 69 but 30 worse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paedofinder General By the power vested in me by mawkish ITV documentaries presented by Martin Bashir, I now pronounce you... a paedophile.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paedofinder General All gays are paedophiles. It is written in stone. On the wall behind the bus shelter, where I wrote it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Dobsky I didn't do it! I only said I did it so they'd take the rat out of my anus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Dobsky Ooh The Carpenters! They're my favorite! I bet Karen's old and fat now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Geezer 1 Essex!
Geezer 2 London!
Geezer 1 ESSEX!
Geezer 2 LONDON!
Geezer 1 EEEEESSSSSSEEEEEEXXXXX!
Geezer 2 LOOOOOOONNNDOOOOOON!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
French Director It is the Universal Story: when a lady bends over you can almost see her breasts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Dobsky [Gary Numan] No! It's too futuristic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jihadist Go on, you're having a laugh you plonker Rodney!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer Oh to be in England on a Sunday. Dismal England on a Sunday.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paedofinder General For research purposes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Policeman The Focus of this Investigation remains the same: Can anyone give me the Name and Address of any Local Nutter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Simon Greenall
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more