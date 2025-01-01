Redneck #1
Hey boy... why don't you git a haircut?
Redneck #2
You hear my boy? Are you deaf, or are you just a faggot?
Dr. Byron Orpheus
May I suggest that you two gentlemen take your local color elsewhere? You're drawing undesirable attention to my presence.
Redneck #2
What are you gonna do about it?
Redneck #1
You're wearin' panty hose!
Redneck #2
Whut?
Redneck #1
He is... 'cause he's a gay boy!
Dr. Byron Orpheus
[dramatic music starts] Consider this your final warning! You do not know the risk you are taking! A whisper from my lips will open your mind to a world of ARCANE TORTURES!
Redneck #2
[momentary silence] Faggot!
Dr. Byron Orpheus
[casts a spell] RRRAAAHHHHHH!