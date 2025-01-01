Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Venture Bros. Quotes

The Venture Bros. quotes

The Monarch What? Think this is gay huh? Is that what you fucking said you scrawny peice of shit? Oh this isn't gay. But King Gorilla over there is! And I bet he can't wait to snap off a peice of your dick in his ass!
[points to Dean]
The Monarch You! Get up! I said get the fuck up! What's your name?
Dean Venture Dean Ven...
The Monarch [shouts] Your name is bitch! And I own you. You're property! And when I'm tired of having sex with every hole God drilled in your slender frame... King Gorilla! You got a cigerette?
[King Gorilla hands him one]
The Monarch There! I just sold you for a cigarette! And I don't smoke!
[realizes who Dean is]
The Monarch Holy shit! You're Dean-Fucking-Venture! King, I've gotta buy my bitch back. Here's your cigarette.
King Gorilla Fuck you. Gimme a dollar!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henchman 21 Here is where you are wrong, my friend. This woman has killed before.
Henchman 24 Allegedly.
Henchman 21 Okay, whatever. But she was a big girl. We are talking about a large, healthy woman of questionable stability.
Henchman 24 Oh, you are totally underestimating the never-say-die scrappiness of a survivor.
The Monarch Hey, guess what? Nobody cares who would win in a crazy fantasy fist-fight between Anne Frank and Lizzie Borden. We never should have brought the henchmen. We're going to be the only ones there with henchmen!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock Samson Don't you have nothing else to do but harp on Dr. Venture? Why haven't you tried the World Domination thing, you afraid of the big leagues?
The Monarch Please. How stupid do I look to you? World Domination. I'll leave that to the religious nuts or the Republicans, thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Venture Dean! Have you been shooting dope into your scrotum? You can tell me! I'm hip!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean Venture Good thinking, bro'a'mine. And I thought I was supposed to be the smart one
Hank Venture Ma Venture didn't raise no fools
Dean Venture W-We don't have a mom, Hank...
[awkward silence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock Samson Now, Hank, touch your throat. That tube you feel is your trachea. Think of it as your handle. That thing your thumb is on is your carotid artery. Think of it as your button. I want you to grab the handle, push the button. Can you repeat that, Hank?
Hank Venture [gasping] Grab the handle, push the button.
Brock Samson Let go of your own throat, Hank.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean Venture Hank! I had my pubes shaved. I'm gonna put them under the pillow for the tooth fairy!
Hank Venture Did the doctor see that creepy dog dork of yours?
Dr. Venture Hank, don't brag to your brother about your circumcision.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Venture Oh, you don't know when to stop with all this, do you? You just keep pushing my buttons!
The Monarch You're my arch-enemy! That's what I do! That's my thing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock Samson You did this! You did this, didn't you? RRRAH!
Baron Ünderbheit As usual, your detective skills are impeccable, Samson. You have succeeded in exposing my sinister plan to lock myself in a dungeon, chained to an albino.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock Samson After the twist, you'll feel a snap and the body goes ragdoll on you.
Hank Venture And that will knock him out... even more?
Brock Samson That will kill him.
Hank Venture Do I have to?
Brock Samson Alright, fine crybaby. Tie him up and, I guess, gag him. But at the first sign of trouble I want you to at least break both his knees.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Baron Ünderbheit offers a "parting gift" to his traitorous minions]
Catclops Tiger balm. I don't get it.
Girl Hitler Oh, maybe he's saying he's sore at us, and so he's giving us balm to soothe.
Catclops That's retarded. Sir, what exactl...?
[Baron Ünderbheit is nowhere to be seen.]
Catclops Where'd he go? I knew it, I knew it! He's gonna kill us, isn't he?
[Tigers emerge from the walls and attack the minions]
Catclops Aw, crap!
Manservant [outside in the hall] Shall I have the maintenance crew clean the room, my master?
Baron Ünderbheit No, not yet, Manservant.
[the Baron presses a remote control, activating a device strapped to the tigers]
Girl Hitler Ohhhh. Tiger *bomb!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baron Ünderbheit Catclops! What have you to report?
Catclops Tourism has skyrocketed at the Well of Bitter Sorrows and the Ünderbheit Birth Crevasse since you enacted the mandatory attendance edict.
Baron Ünderbheit Told you. Girl Hitler?
Girl Hitler Benzene chewables have doubled production in ze child slave mines. Dilly-dallying saw a brief spike, but ve stabilized it by removing ze feet of the alpha males, UND DE POPULAR GIRLS!
Baron Ünderbheit Good! Good!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Monarch I wanted to thank you for finding Grover Cleveland's presidential time machine for me. I'll give him your regards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Monarch has Brock Sampson right where he wants him]
The Monarch Release the butterflies.
[Dead butterflies fall on Brock]
The Monarch Okay, whose job was it to feed the butterflies?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Girlfriend Killing your arch-enemy on Christmas Eve - that's a gift for me?
The Monarch Well, I got you some stocking-stuffers too...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[opening a bathroom door, hovering above the ground, with dramatic music playing]
Dr. Byron Orpheus Do not be too hasty in entering that room. I had Taco Bell for lunch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Venture Dean, you smell like a whore
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Redneck #1 Hey boy... why don't you git a haircut?
Redneck #2 You hear my boy? Are you deaf, or are you just a faggot?
Dr. Byron Orpheus May I suggest that you two gentlemen take your local color elsewhere? You're drawing undesirable attention to my presence.
Redneck #2 What are you gonna do about it?
Redneck #1 You're wearin' panty hose!
Redneck #2 Whut?
Redneck #1 He is... 'cause he's a gay boy!
Dr. Byron Orpheus [dramatic music starts] Consider this your final warning! You do not know the risk you are taking! A whisper from my lips will open your mind to a world of ARCANE TORTURES!
Redneck #2 [momentary silence] Faggot!
Dr. Byron Orpheus [casts a spell] RRRAAAHHHHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pirate Captain Sit on my lap, son. It's story time
Dean Venture I don't want to sit in your lap!
Pirate Captain Fine! Don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Brock Samson has torn off an animated statue's arm and is now beating him with it]
Hank Venture Stop hitting yourself! Stop hitting yourself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Hank Venture Hank Venture, Dean Venture: GO TEAM VENTURE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more