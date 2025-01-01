The Monarch What? Think this is gay huh? Is that what you fucking said you scrawny peice of shit? Oh this isn't gay. But King Gorilla over there is! And I bet he can't wait to snap off a peice of your dick in his ass!

[points to Dean]

The Monarch You! Get up! I said get the fuck up! What's your name?

Dean Venture Dean Ven...

The Monarch [shouts] Your name is bitch! And I own you. You're property! And when I'm tired of having sex with every hole God drilled in your slender frame... King Gorilla! You got a cigerette?

[King Gorilla hands him one]

The Monarch There! I just sold you for a cigarette! And I don't smoke!

[realizes who Dean is]

The Monarch Holy shit! You're Dean-Fucking-Venture! King, I've gotta buy my bitch back. Here's your cigarette.