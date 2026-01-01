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H2O: Just Add Water
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series H2O: Just Add Water (2006)
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"H2O: Just Add Water" cast
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Cariba Heine
Rikki Chadwick
Claire Holt
Emma Gilbert
Phoebe Tonkin
Angus McLaren
Lewis McCartney
Burgess Abernethy
Cleo Massey
Kim Sertori
Annabelle Stevenson
Trent Sullivan
Jamie Timony
Nate
Lara Cox
Alan David Lee
Jared Robinsen
Nicole Downs
Paul Bishop
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