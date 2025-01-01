Menu
Secret Bridesmaids' Business
Quotes
Secret Bridesmaids' Business quotes
Jakob Novak
Coming into my work like that? How dare you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saskia De Merindol
Just don't get arrested. Again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kerri Lane
That's on me. That's my fault.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Blake
[to his mother] Get on the plane and stay dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uzma Abbassi
I'm not supposed to access Alex's client files.
Saskia De Merindol
And Alex wasn't supposed to access his fiances nurse. Do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
