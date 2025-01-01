NarratorIn the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.
Fin Tutuola[everyone is staring at him after he has just explained what 'sex on the DL' is] Don't look at me, I just know stuff.
Det. Elliot Stabler[sees Warner enter the restaurant where he and Olivia are eating lunch] An ME out of the lab? It must be big.
Capt. Donald CragenMy wife was on an Orlando turnaround as a flight attendant, and I was home, scrubbing algae off the tiles around the swimming pool that we never used, the one that got me into hot water with Internal Affairs, because 'what's a cop doing with an in-ground pool", right?, and then the phone rang, the call she always expected, always dreaded.
Fin Tutuola[Munch starts one of his theories...] Don't get him started on one of his conspiracy theories!
Olivia BensonYou're under arrest for attempted kidnapping and reckless endangerment. You have the right to remain silent. If you give up that right, anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.