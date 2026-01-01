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Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
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Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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