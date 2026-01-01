Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Awards

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more