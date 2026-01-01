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Kinoafisha
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Limitless
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Limitless (2015)
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"Limitless" cast
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Jake McDorman
Brian Finch
Jennifer Carpenter
Hill Harper
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
Tate Donovan
Christina Vidal
Tom Degnan
Greg Germann
Malik Yoba
Georgina Haig
Colin Salmon
Patch Darragh
Desmond Harrington
Bradley Cooper
Analeigh Tipton
Tim Reid
Max Baker
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Jacob Pitts
Daniel Eric Gold
Murray Bartlett
Terry Serpico
Sam Robards
Joe Holt
McCaleb Burnett
Michael James Shaw
Eddie Pepitone
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Jay Klaitz
Andrei Arlovski
Misha Kuznetsov
Joel de la Fuente
Arjun Gupta
James McDaniel
Dashiell Eaves
Shirley Roeca
Susan Kelechi Watson
Jeffrey Omura
Ron Rifkin
Michael Devine
Marc Blucas
Julian Gamble
Matt Walton
Zabryna Guevara
Michelle Veintimilla
Cooper Andrews
Robbie Tann
Jessica Hecht
Blair Brown
Lee Aaron Rosen
Wolé Parks
Marc Kudisch
Musto Pelinkovicci
Jeremy Shamos
Catherine Mary Stewart
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