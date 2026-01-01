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Parade's End
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Parade's End (2012)
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"Parade's End" cast
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Lucinda Raikes
Roger Allam
Rebecca Hall
Sylvia Tietjens
Anna Skellern
Benedict Cumberbatch
Christopher Tietjens
Elliot Levey
Ronald Pickup
Adelaide Clemens
Valentine Wannop
Janet McTeer
Ned Dennehy
Patrick Kennedy
Dominic Coleman
Stephen Graham
Rupert Everett
Jordan Long
Clare Higgins
Tom Mison
Alan Howard
Jonathan Coy
Jack Huston
Miranda Richardson
Malcolm Sinclair
Anne-Marie Duff
Christopher Bowen
Henry Lloyd-Hughes
William Ellis
Rufus Sewell
Misha Handley
Michael Shaeffer
Sylvestra Le Touzel
Michael Shaeffer
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