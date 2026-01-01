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Kinoafisha
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Blunt Talk
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Blunt Talk (2015)
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"Blunt Talk" cast
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Patrick Stewart
Walter Blunt
Adrian Scarborough
Harry Chandler
Timm Sharp
Dolly Wells
Jacki Weaver
Rosalie Winter
Daniel Stewart
Mary Holland
C.S. Lee
Karan Soni
Trace Lysette
Richard Lewis
Ed Begley Jr.
Fred Melamed
Brett Gelman
Sharon Lawrence
John Hodgman
Steve Valentine
Brent Spiner
Romany Malco
Jason Schwartzman
Golden Brooks
Moby
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