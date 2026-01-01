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Kinoafisha TV Shows Captivating the King Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Captivating the King (2024)

"Captivating the King" cast All info
Jo Jung-suk
Shin Se-gyeong
Lee Shin-yeong
Choi Dae-hoon
Lee Dong-chan
Han Dong-hee
Kang Hong-seok
Sung Hyun-joo
Na Hyeon-u
Hyo-Seob Eom
Hyo-jin Kim
Lee Gyoo-hoe
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