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Captivating the King
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Captivating the King (2024)
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"Captivating the King" cast
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Jo Jung-suk
Shin Se-gyeong
Lee Shin-yeong
Choi Dae-hoon
Lee Dong-chan
Han Dong-hee
Kang Hong-seok
Sung Hyun-joo
Na Hyeon-u
Hyo-Seob Eom
Hyo-jin Kim
Lee Gyoo-hoe
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