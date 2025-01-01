Menu
Clown
Quotes
Clown quotes
Casper
How many packs of toilet paper you got there?
Frank
12, I think...
Casper
That's 12 times 12 that's 144 rolls of toilet paper... You know what kind of signal you're sending?
Frank
No, what?
Casper
It's like this: "Hi, here I am, I shit all the time... I shit and shit and shit and shit and it takes me a year to get through my shitting."
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Casper Christensen
Frank Hvam
