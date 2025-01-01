Menu
Clown Quotes

Clown quotes

Casper How many packs of toilet paper you got there?
Frank 12, I think...
Casper That's 12 times 12 that's 144 rolls of toilet paper... You know what kind of signal you're sending?
Frank No, what?
Casper It's like this: "Hi, here I am, I shit all the time... I shit and shit and shit and shit and it takes me a year to get through my shitting."
