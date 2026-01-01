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Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Masters of the Universe: Revolution (2024)
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"Masters of the Universe: Revolution" cast
All info
Melissa Benoist
Teela
Diedrich Bader
Diedrich Bader
King Randor
Liam Cunningham
John de Lancie
Cam Clarke
Grey Griffin
Keith David
Hordak
Meg Foster
Motherboard
Jeffrey Combs
Mark Hamill
Jakari Fraser
Lena Headey
Griffin Newman
Mark Hamill
Skeletor
Ralph Garman
Gates McFadden
Stephen Root
William Shatner
Phil LaMarr
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