Kinoafisha TV Shows 1864 Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: 1864

  • Czech Republic

Iconic scenes & Locations

Jízdárna Terezín
Terezin, Czech Republic
Lednice Castle
Lednice, Czech Republic
Mahen theatre
Brno, Czech Republic
Prague National Museum
Prague, Czech Republic
Filming Dates

  • 8 April 2013 - October 2013
