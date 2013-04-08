Menu
1864
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Filming Locations: 1864
Czech Republic
Iconic scenes & Locations
Jízdárna Terezín
Terezin, Czech Republic
Lednice Castle
Lednice, Czech Republic
Mahen theatre
Brno, Czech Republic
Prague National Museum
Prague, Czech Republic
Filming Dates
8 April 2013 - October 2013
