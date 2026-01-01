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Kinoafisha TV Shows Valkyrien Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Valkyrien (2016)

"Valkyrien" cast All info
Sven Nordin
Sven Nordin
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Leif
Pia Halvorsen
Vilma
Ellen Birgitte Winther
Unn
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Teo
Laila Goody
Grethe
Joachim Rafaelsen
Per
Celine Engebrigtsen
Gine Cornelia Pedersen
Thomas Chr. Hansen
Frode Winther
Camilla Frey
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