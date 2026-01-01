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Valkyrien
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Valkyrien (2016)
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"Valkyrien" cast
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Sven Nordin
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Leif
Pia Halvorsen
Vilma
Ellen Birgitte Winther
Unn
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Teo
Laila Goody
Grethe
Joachim Rafaelsen
Per
Celine Engebrigtsen
Gine Cornelia Pedersen
Thomas Chr. Hansen
Frode Winther
Camilla Frey
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