Darkness: Those Who Kill season 2 watch online
Den som dræber - Fanget af mørket
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
28 March 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
"Darkness: Those Who Kill" season 2 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Afsnit 1
Season 2
Episode 1
28 March 2021
Afsnit 2
Season 2
Episode 2
28 March 2021
Afsnit 3
Season 2
Episode 3
4 April 2021
Afsnit 4
Season 2
Episode 4
11 April 2021
Afsnit 5
Season 2
Episode 5
18 April 2021
Afsnit 6
Season 2
Episode 6
25 April 2021
Afsnit 7
Season 2
Episode 7
2 May 2021
Afsnit 8
Season 2
Episode 8
9 May 2021
