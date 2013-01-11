Menu
Wallander 2006 - 2013, season 3
Wallander
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
11 January 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
8 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Wallander" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Den orolige mannen
Season 3
Episode 1
11 January 2013
Försvunnen
Season 3
Episode 2
19 January 2013
Sveket
Season 3
Episode 3
24 July 2013
Saknaden
Season 3
Episode 4
30 July 2013
Mordbrännaren
Season 3
Episode 5
25 September 2013
Sorgfågeln
Season 3
Episode 6
23 October 2013
