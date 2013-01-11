Menu
Wallander 2006 - 2013, season 3

Wallander season 3 poster
Wallander 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 11 January 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 8 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

"Wallander" season 3 list of episodes.

Den orolige mannen
Season 3 Episode 1
11 January 2013
Försvunnen
Season 3 Episode 2
19 January 2013
Sveket
Season 3 Episode 3
24 July 2013
Saknaden
Season 3 Episode 4
30 July 2013
Mordbrännaren
Season 3 Episode 5
25 September 2013
Sorgfågeln
Season 3 Episode 6
23 October 2013
