The Low Tier Character "Tomozaki-kun" 2021 - 2024, season 2

The Low Tier Character "Tomozaki-kun" season 2 poster
Season premiere 3 January 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
3 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
10 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
17 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
24 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
31 January 2024
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
7 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
14 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
21 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
28 February 2024
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
6 March 2024
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
13 March 2024
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
20 March 2024
Episode 13
Season 2 Episode 13
27 March 2024
