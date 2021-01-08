Menu
The Low Tier Character "Tomozaki-kun" 2021, season 1
Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
8 January 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
8 January 2021
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
15 January 2021
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
22 January 2021
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
29 January 2021
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
5 February 2021
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
12 February 2021
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
19 February 2021
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
26 February 2021
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
5 March 2021
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
12 March 2021
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
19 March 2021
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
26 March 2021
