Ishura 2024 - 2025, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ishura
Seasons
Season 2
Ishura
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
8 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Ishura List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
8 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
15 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
22 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
29 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
5 February 2025
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
12 February 2025
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
19 February 2025
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
26 February 2025
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
5 March 2025
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
12 March 2025
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
19 March 2025
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
26 March 2025
TV series release schedule
