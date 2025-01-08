Menu
Ishura 2024 - 2025, season 2

Ishura
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 8 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

Ishura List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
8 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
15 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
22 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
29 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
5 February 2025
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
12 February 2025
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
19 February 2025
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
26 February 2025
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
5 March 2025
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
12 March 2025
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
19 March 2025
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
26 March 2025
