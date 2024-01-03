Menu
Ishura 2024, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ishura
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 January 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Ishura List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
3 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
10 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
17 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
24 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
31 January 2024
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
7 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
14 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
21 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
28 February 2024
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
6 March 2024
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
13 March 2024
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
20 March 2024
TV series release schedule
