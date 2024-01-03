Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Ishura 2024, season 1

Ishura season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ishura Seasons Season 1
Ishura
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 3 January 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

Ishura List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
3 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
10 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
17 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
24 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
31 January 2024
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
7 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
14 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
21 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
28 February 2024
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
6 March 2024
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
13 March 2024
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
20 March 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more