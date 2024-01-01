Menu
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (2024), season 1
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 January 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
TV Show rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
6
IMDb
"You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
1 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
9 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
1 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
1 January 2024
