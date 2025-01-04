Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Solo Leveling 2024, season 2
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Solo Leveling
Seasons
Season 2
Ore dake Level Up na Ken
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
6 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
9.8
Rate
150
votes
8.6
IMDb
Write review
Solo Leveling List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
4 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
11 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
18 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
25 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
1 February 2025
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
8 February 2025
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
15 February 2025
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
22 February 2025
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
1 March 2025
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
8 March 2025
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
15 March 2025
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
22 March 2025
Episode 13
Season 2
Episode 13
29 March 2025
TV series release schedule
