Solo Leveling 2024, season 2

Solo Leveling season 2 poster
Solo Leveling Seasons Season 2

Ore dake Level Up na Ken
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 4 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 6 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

9.8
Rate 150 votes
8.6 IMDb
Solo Leveling List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
4 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
11 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
18 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
25 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
1 February 2025
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
8 February 2025
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
15 February 2025
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
22 February 2025
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
1 March 2025
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
8 March 2025
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
15 March 2025
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
22 March 2025
Episode 13
Season 2 Episode 13
29 March 2025
TV series release schedule
