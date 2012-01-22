Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Real Humans 2012 - 2014 season 1

Real Humans season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Real Humans Seasons Season 1
Äkta Människor
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 January 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Real Humans" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
22 January 2012
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
22 January 2012
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
29 January 2012
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
5 February 2012
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
12 February 2012
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
19 February 2012
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
26 February 2012
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
4 March 2012
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
11 March 2012
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
18 March 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more