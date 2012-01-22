Menu
Real Humans 2012 - 2014 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Äkta Människor
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Real Humans" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
22 January 2012
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
22 January 2012
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
29 January 2012
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
5 February 2012
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
12 February 2012
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
19 February 2012
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
26 February 2012
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
4 March 2012
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
11 March 2012
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
18 March 2012
