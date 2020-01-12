Menu
Kalifat 2020, season 1
Kalifat
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 8 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Kalifat" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
12 January 2020
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 January 2020
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
12 January 2020
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
19 January 2020
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
19 January 2020
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
26 January 2020
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
2 February 2020
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
9 February 2020
TV series release schedule
