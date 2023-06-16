Menu
Pretty Freekin Scary 2023, season 1

Season premiere 16 June 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 20
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

5.5 IMDb
Back to Life
Season 1 Episode 1
16 June 2023
My Soul-Called Life
Season 1 Episode 2
16 June 2023
Life of the Party
Season 1 Episode 3
16 June 2023
A New List on Life
Season 1 Episode 4
16 June 2023
Locker Life
Season 1 Episode 5
16 June 2023
The Bro Life
Season 1 Episode 6
16 June 2023
Lunch Life
Season 1 Episode 7
16 June 2023
The Power of Life
Season 1 Episode 8
7 July 2023
Life As We Knew It
Season 1 Episode 9
14 July 2023
The Girl Most Likely to Come Back to Life
Season 1 Episode 10
14 July 2023
Streak Life
Season 1 Episode 11
21 July 2023
That Sleepover Life
Season 1 Episode 12
21 July 2023
Birthday Life
Season 1 Episode 13
28 July 2023
A Matter of Life and Debate
Season 1 Episode 14
28 July 2023
Best Friends for Life
Season 1 Episode 15
4 August 2023
The Game of Life
Season 1 Episode 16
4 August 2023
Life's Rich Gumbo
Season 1 Episode 17
11 August 2023
Life Under Control
Season 1 Episode 18
11 August 2023
Life at the End of the Tunnel
Season 1 Episode 19
18 August 2023
Life and Death
Season 1 Episode 20
18 August 2023
