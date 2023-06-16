Menu
Pretty Freekin Scary 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Season premiere
16 June 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
5.5
IMDb
Pretty Freekin Scary List of episodes
Season 1
Back to Life
Season 1
Episode 1
16 June 2023
My Soul-Called Life
Season 1
Episode 2
16 June 2023
Life of the Party
Season 1
Episode 3
16 June 2023
A New List on Life
Season 1
Episode 4
16 June 2023
Locker Life
Season 1
Episode 5
16 June 2023
The Bro Life
Season 1
Episode 6
16 June 2023
Lunch Life
Season 1
Episode 7
16 June 2023
The Power of Life
Season 1
Episode 8
7 July 2023
Life As We Knew It
Season 1
Episode 9
14 July 2023
The Girl Most Likely to Come Back to Life
Season 1
Episode 10
14 July 2023
Streak Life
Season 1
Episode 11
21 July 2023
That Sleepover Life
Season 1
Episode 12
21 July 2023
Birthday Life
Season 1
Episode 13
28 July 2023
A Matter of Life and Debate
Season 1
Episode 14
28 July 2023
Best Friends for Life
Season 1
Episode 15
4 August 2023
The Game of Life
Season 1
Episode 16
4 August 2023
Life's Rich Gumbo
Season 1
Episode 17
11 August 2023
Life Under Control
Season 1
Episode 18
11 August 2023
Life at the End of the Tunnel
Season 1
Episode 19
18 August 2023
Life and Death
Season 1
Episode 20
18 August 2023
