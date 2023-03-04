Menu
Divorce Attorney Shin 2023, season 1

Divorce Attorney Shin season 1 poster
Divorce Attorney Shin 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 4 March 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

"Divorce Attorney Shin" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
4 March 2023
4 March 2023
Episode 2
5 March 2023
5 March 2023
Episode 3
11 March 2023
11 March 2023
Episode 4
12 March 2023
12 March 2023
Episode 5
18 March 2023
18 March 2023
Episode 6
19 March 2023
19 March 2023
Episode 7
25 March 2023
25 March 2023
Episode 8
26 March 2023
26 March 2023
Episode 9
1 April 2023
1 April 2023
Episode 10
2 April 2023
2 April 2023
Episode 11
8 April 2023
8 April 2023
Episode 12
9 April 2023
9 April 2023
