Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Divorce Attorney Shin 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Divorce Attorney Shin
Seasons
Season 1
Divorce Attorney Shin
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
4 March 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Divorce Attorney Shin" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
4 March 2023
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
5 March 2023
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
11 March 2023
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
12 March 2023
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
18 March 2023
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
19 March 2023
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
25 March 2023
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
26 March 2023
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
1 April 2023
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
2 April 2023
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
8 April 2023
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
9 April 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree