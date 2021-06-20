Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Home Invasion season 1
Season 1
Home Invasion
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 June 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
2 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
5.0
Rate
13
votes
5.2
IMDb
"Home Invasion" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Pro Bono
Season 1
Episode 1
20 June 2021
Coaster with the Most...er...
Season 1
Episode 2
20 June 2021
Two Als are Better Than Juan
Season 1
Episode 3
20 June 2021
Subterranean Homesick Moos
Season 1
Episode 4
20 June 2021
Remodeling
Season 1
Episode 5
20 June 2021
Debt Forgiveness
Season 1
Episode 6
20 June 2021
