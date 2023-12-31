Menu
Yıldızlar Bana Uzak 2023 - 2024, season 1

Yıldızlar Bana Uzak season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Yıldızlar Bana Uzak Seasons Season 1
Yıldızlar Bana Uzak
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 31 December 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb

"Yıldızlar Bana Uzak" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 1
31 December 2023
2. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 2
7 January 2024
3. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 3
14 January 2024
4. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 4
21 January 2024
5. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 5
28 January 2024
