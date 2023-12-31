Menu
Yıldızlar Bana Uzak 2023 - 2024, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Season 1
Yıldızlar Bana Uzak
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
31 December 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
10 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
"Yıldızlar Bana Uzak" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 1
31 December 2023
2. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 2
7 January 2024
3. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 3
14 January 2024
4. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 4
21 January 2024
5. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 5
28 January 2024
