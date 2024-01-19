Menu
The Bequeathed 2024, season 1

The Bequeathed season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bequeathed Seasons Season 1
The Bequeathed
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 19 January 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 42 minutes

Series rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

"The Bequeathed" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
19 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
19 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
19 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
19 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
19 January 2024
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
19 January 2024
