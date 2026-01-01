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The Wind Blows From Longxi
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Wind Blows From Longxi (2022)
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"The Wind Blows From Longxi" cast
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Chen Kun
Chen Gong
Bai Yu
Xun Xu
Nie Yuan
Yuan Chang
Angela Baby
Yi Sun
Yin Zhusheng
Haoming Yu
Wang Xiao
Yi Yang
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