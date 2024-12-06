Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Fantastika (2022), season 3

Fantastika season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fantastika Seasons Season 3

Fantastika 12+
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 6 December 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 8 hours 40 minutes

TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Fantastika List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1
Season 3 Episode 1
6 December 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 3 Episode 2
13 December 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 3 Episode 3
20 December 2024
Выпуск 4
Season 3 Episode 4
27 December 2024
Выпуск 5
Season 3 Episode 5
3 January 2025
Выпуск 6
Season 3 Episode 6
11 January 2025
Выпуск 7
Season 3 Episode 7
17 January 2025
Выпуск 8. Финал
Season 3 Episode 8
24 January 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more