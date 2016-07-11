Menu
The Making of the Mob 2015 - 2016, season 2

The Making of the Mob season 2 poster
The Making of the Mob Seasons Season 2

The Making of The Mob 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 11 July 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
"The Making of the Mob" season 2 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Chicago: Capone's First Kill
Season 2 Episode 1
11 July 2016
Chicago: A Death in the Family
Season 2 Episode 2
18 July 2016
Chicago: Blood Filled Streets
Season 2 Episode 3
25 July 2016
Chicago: St. Valentine's Day Massacre
Season 2 Episode 4
1 August 2016
Chicago: Judgment Day
Season 2 Episode 5
8 August 2016
Chicago: New Blood
Season 2 Episode 6
15 August 2016
Chicago: Sin City
Season 2 Episode 7
22 August 2016
Chicago: Last Man Standing
Season 2 Episode 8
29 August 2016
TV series release schedule
