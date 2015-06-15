Menu
The Making of the Mob 2015 - 2016 season 1
The Making of The Mob
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 June 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.0
7.8
IMDb
"The Making of the Mob" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
New York: The Education of Lucky Luciano
Season 1
Episode 1
15 June 2015
New York: Equal Opportunity Gangster
Season 1
Episode 2
22 June 2015
New York: King of New York
Season 1
Episode 3
29 June 2015
New York: A Rising Threat
Season 1
Episode 4
6 July 2015
New York: Exit Strategy
Season 1
Episode 5
13 July 2015
New York: The Mob at War
Season 1
Episode 6
20 July 2015
New York: New Frontiers
Season 1
Episode 7
27 July 2015
New York: End Game
Season 1
Episode 8
3 August 2015
TV series release schedule
