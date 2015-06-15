Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Making of the Mob 2015 - 2016 season 1

The Making of the Mob season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Making of the Mob Seasons Season 1
The Making of The Mob 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 June 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.0
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"The Making of the Mob" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
New York: The Education of Lucky Luciano
Season 1 Episode 1
15 June 2015
New York: Equal Opportunity Gangster
Season 1 Episode 2
22 June 2015
New York: King of New York
Season 1 Episode 3
29 June 2015
New York: A Rising Threat
Season 1 Episode 4
6 July 2015
New York: Exit Strategy
Season 1 Episode 5
13 July 2015
New York: The Mob at War
Season 1 Episode 6
20 July 2015
New York: New Frontiers
Season 1 Episode 7
27 July 2015
New York: End Game
Season 1 Episode 8
3 August 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more