The Making of the Mob poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Making of the Mob Seasons

The Making of the Mob All seasons

The Making of The Mob 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel AMC

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Making of the Mob"
The Making of the Mob - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 15 June 2015 - 3 August 2015
 
The Making of the Mob - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 11 July 2016 - 29 August 2016
 
