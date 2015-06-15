Menu
The Making of the Mob
Seasons
The Making of the Mob All seasons
The Making of The Mob
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
AMC
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Making of the Mob"
Season 1
8 episodes
15 June 2015 - 3 August 2015
Season 2
8 episodes
11 July 2016 - 29 August 2016
