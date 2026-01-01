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Kinoafisha
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New Bride
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series New Bride (2017)
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"New Bride" cast
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Feride Hilal Akin
Mustafa Avkiran
Toygan Avanoglu
Lale Basar
Kamilla
Renan Bilek
Kamil
Wilma Elles
Ece Irtem
Zeynep Kankonde
Sema Kecik
Möhteber
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