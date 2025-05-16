Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Murderbot 2025, season 1

Murderbot season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Murderbot Seasons Season 1

Murderbot 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 16 May 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Murderbot List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
FreeCommerce
Season 1 Episode 1
16 May 2025
Eye Contact
Season 1 Episode 2
16 May 2025
Risk Assessment
Season 1 Episode 3
23 May 2025
Escape Velocity Protocol
Season 1 Episode 4
30 May 2025
Rogue War Tracker Infinite
Season 1 Episode 5
6 June 2025
Command Feed
Season 1 Episode 6
13 June 2025
Complimentary Species
Season 1 Episode 7
20 June 2025
Foreign Object
Season 1 Episode 8
27 June 2025
All Systems Red
Season 1 Episode 9
4 July 2025
The Perimeter
Season 1 Episode 10
11 July 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more