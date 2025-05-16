Menu
Murderbot 2025, season 1
Season 1
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
16 May 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
0.0
6
votes
7.4
IMDb
FreeCommerce
Season 1
Episode 1
16 May 2025
Eye Contact
Season 1
Episode 2
16 May 2025
Risk Assessment
Season 1
Episode 3
23 May 2025
Escape Velocity Protocol
Season 1
Episode 4
30 May 2025
Rogue War Tracker Infinite
Season 1
Episode 5
6 June 2025
Command Feed
Season 1
Episode 6
13 June 2025
Complimentary Species
Season 1
Episode 7
20 June 2025
Foreign Object
Season 1
Episode 8
27 June 2025
All Systems Red
Season 1
Episode 9
4 July 2025
The Perimeter
Season 1
Episode 10
11 July 2025
