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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ripley Awards

"Ripley" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
 Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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