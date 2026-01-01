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Bloodlands
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Season 2
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Season 2 Cast of the Series Bloodlands (2022)
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"Bloodlands" cast
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James Nesbitt
DCI Tom Brannick
Charlene McKenna
DS Niamh McGovern
Lorcan Cranitch
DCS Jackie Twomey
Victoria Smurfit
Olivia Foyle
Lola Petticrew
Izzy Brannick
Chris Walley
Jonjo O’Neill
Ryan Savage
Diarmaid Murtagh
Don Wycherley
Vanessa Ifediora
Jane Brennan
Patrick Buchanan
Dan Gordon
Amy Molloy
Elly Condron
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