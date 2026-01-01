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Bloodlands
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Bloodlands (2021)
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"Bloodlands" cast
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James Nesbitt
DCI Tom Brannick
Lorcan Cranitch
DCS Jackie Twomey
Lisa Dwan
Tori Matthews
Ian McElhinney
Adam Corry
Susan Lynch
Charlene McKenna
DS Niamh McGovern
Lola Petticrew
Izzy Brannick
Michael Smiley
Chris Walley
Peter Ballance
Caolan Byrne
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Jonny Everett
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