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Oxen
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Oxen (2025)
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"Oxen" cast
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Jacob Lohmann
Josephine Park
Ellen Hillingsø
Birgitte Hjort Sørensen
Stephen Aaron-Sipple
Jens Andersen
Nis Bank-Mikkelsen
Henrik Birch
Michael Brostrup
Kristian Halken
Andreas Jebro
Laura Bro
Benedikte Hansen
Hanne Hedelund
Mathilde Arcel F.
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