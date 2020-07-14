Menu
Mystic 16+
Season premiere 14 July 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 6 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

The Outsider
Season 1 Episode 1
14 July 2020
The Bond
Season 1 Episode 2
21 July 2020
The Sacrifice
Season 1 Episode 3
28 July 2020
The Tides
Season 1 Episode 4
4 August 2020
The Revenge
Season 1 Episode 5
11 August 2020
The Lost Herd
Season 1 Episode 6
18 August 2020
The Switch
Season 1 Episode 7
25 August 2020
The Storm
Season 1 Episode 8
1 September 2020
The Secret
Season 1 Episode 9
23 March 2021
The Discovery
Season 1 Episode 10
23 March 2021
The Claim
Season 1 Episode 11
23 March 2021
The Truth
Season 1 Episode 12
23 March 2021
The Return
Season 1 Episode 13
23 March 2021
