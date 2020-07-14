Menu
Mystic
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 July 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
6 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Mystic" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
The Outsider
Season 1
Episode 1
14 July 2020
The Bond
Season 1
Episode 2
21 July 2020
The Sacrifice
Season 1
Episode 3
28 July 2020
The Tides
Season 1
Episode 4
4 August 2020
The Revenge
Season 1
Episode 5
11 August 2020
The Lost Herd
Season 1
Episode 6
18 August 2020
The Switch
Season 1
Episode 7
25 August 2020
The Storm
Season 1
Episode 8
1 September 2020
The Secret
Season 1
Episode 9
23 March 2021
The Discovery
Season 1
Episode 10
23 March 2021
The Claim
Season 1
Episode 11
23 March 2021
The Truth
Season 1
Episode 12
23 March 2021
The Return
Season 1
Episode 13
23 March 2021
