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Woman of 9.9 Billion
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Woman of 9.9 Billion (2019)
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"Woman of 9.9 Billion" cast
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Jo Yeo-jeong
Kim Gang-woo
Jeong Woong-in
Oh Na-ra
Lee Ji-hoon
Byeong-ki Kim
Yang Hyeon-min
Jang Eui-don
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