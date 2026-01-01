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My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Seasons
Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (2015)
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"My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" cast
All info
Andrea Libman
Fluttershy
Andrea Libman
Pinkie Pie
Tabitha St. Germain
Rarity
Cathy Weseluck
Spike
Lena Hall
Tara Strong
Twilight Sparkle
Ashleigh Ball
Rainbow Dash
Ashleigh Ball
Applejack
Michelle Creber
Apple Bloom
Peter New
Tabitha St. Germain
Princess Luna
Tabitha St. Germain
Kelly Sheridan
Sassy Saddles
Kelly Sheridan
Kazumi Evans
Moondancer
John de Lancie
Jim Miller
Claire Margaret Corlett
Sweetie Belle
Britt McKillip
Brenda Crichlow
Zecora
Rebecca Husain
Minuette
Madeleine Peters
Scootaloo
Ashleigh Ball
Andrea Libman
Matt Hill
Trevor Devall
Chantal Strand
Brian Drummond
Ellen Kennedy
Colin Murdock
Maryke Hendrikse
Nicole Oliver
Brenda Crichlow
Ingrid Nilson
Maud Pie
Nicole Oliver
Princess Celestia
Graham Verchere
Andrew Francis
Richard Ian Cox
Cathy Weseluck
Ingrid Nilson
Terry Klassen
Peter Kelamis
Kelly Metzger
Shannon Chan-Kent
Jason Schombing
Garry Chalk
Michael Dobson
Kazumi Evans
Rarity
Ian Hanlin
Sam Vincent
Claire Margaret Corlett
Shannon Chan-Kent
Pinkie Pie
Michael Daingerfield
Kathleen Barr
Richard Newman
Rebecca Shoichet
Twilight Sparkle
Rebecca Shoichet
Mark Oliver
Lee Tockar
Lili Beaudoin
Diana Kaarina
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