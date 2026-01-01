Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Seasons
Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (2013)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
"My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" cast
All info
Claire Margaret Corlett
Sweetie Belle
Tara Strong
Twilight Sparkle
Ashleigh Ball
Applejack
Ashleigh Ball
Rainbow Dash
Tara Strong
Michelle Creber
Apple Bloom
Claire Margaret Corlett
Andrea Libman
Pinkie Pie
Ashleigh Ball
Tabitha St. Germain
Madeleine Peters
Scootaloo
Andrea Libman
Fluttershy
Madeleine Peters
Peter New
Big Macintosh
Chantal Strand
Peter New
Andrea Libman
Michelle Creber
Tabitha St. Germain
Rarity
Ellen Kennedy
Sam Vincent
Shannon Chan-Kent
Ingrid Nilson
Maud Pie
Tabitha St. Germain
Princess Luna
Scott McNeil
Cathy Weseluck
Spike
Cathy Weseluck
Veena Sood
Nicole Oliver
Princess Celestia
Ian James Corlett
Doron Bell
Nicole Oliver
Shannon Chan-Kent
Pinkie Pie
Brian Drummond
John de Lancie
Kazumi Evans
Rarity
'Weird Al' Yankovic
Britt McKillip
Jay Brazeau
Lee Tockar
Richard Ian Cox
Chiara Zanni
Michael Dobson
Andrew Francis
Brenda Crichlow
Zecora
Mark Acheson
Saffron Henderson
Graham Verchere
Trevor Devall
Kelly Metzger
Vincent Tong
Lili Beaudoin
James Higuchi
Matt Hill
Alvin Sanders
Jim Miller
Michael Daingerfield
Daniel Ingram
Diana Kaarina
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree